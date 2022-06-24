Reactions to concealed carry decision pour in from Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Reactions to the Supreme Court's decision on concealed carry in New York State are pouring in all over the city as people try to understand how this ruling will affect public safety.

"I think maybe if there was a legal carrying citizen on the subway, it may have made a difference," says Patricia Harrison from Brownsville, referencing the Sunset Park subway shooting in April. "Maybe in Buffalo, it may have made a difference."

CBS2's Hannah Kliger spoke to Brooklynites across the borough about their thoughts on the ruling.

READ MORE: Supreme Court strikes down New York's concealed carry law

"I think to some people they feel like it might be a little bit safer for them to do that, but then also others might feel like if they have that, it can be misused," says Olu Gbemi from Flatbush.

Sergio Delavicci from Coney Island has a gun permit himself, and says the ruling will likely encourage others to try to apply.

"With the crime rate increasing in New York, it's only right that more people apply for gun permits, because this way, people that use their guns illegally will think twice about using their guns on other people," Delavicci says.

Many, like Harrison, believe this is a step for self defense.

"I think it's long overdue. I understand that the reason behind it not being that way before was that we were too populated," she says.

READ MORE: Many on Long Island hail Supreme Court gun-carry law decision as major victory for law-abiding citizens

Others don't buy that argument.

"Guns are weapons and having more weapons out there just means more possibility for harm and for violence," says Eli Klarman, who recently moved to Crown Heights.

That's a claim echoed by Brooklyn's District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, who called the ruling a "nightmare for public safety" in a statement Thursday morning.

"The Supreme Court is basically forcing New Yorkers to allow more guns onto our streets," he says via Zoom interview to CBS2's Hannah Kliger.

READ MORE: Mayor Adams, NYPD commissioner say old rules still apply after SCOTUS strikes down concealed carry law

Gonzalez plans to work with law enforcement, legislators, and community partners to minimize the decision's effects.

"We also have to remember that we have a constitutional right to prevent guns from coming into our private businesses, into our homes, into sensitive locations," the D.A. adds.

No shortage of opinions on this ruling that challenges a century-old law in a historically gun-averse state.

Have a story idea or tip in Brooklyn? Email Hannah by CLICKING HERE.