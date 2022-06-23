Supreme Court strikes down New York's concealed carry law

Supreme Court strikes down New York's concealed carry lawget the free app
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The U.S. Supreme Court has issued its opinion in the case challenging New York's concealed carry law.
Under the century-old law, residents seeking a license to carry a gun outside the home need to demonstrate a "proper cause," which state courts have said is a "special need for self-protection."
Challengers argued the Second Amendment protects the right to carry firearms outside the home for self defense, while supporters warned invalidating the restrictions could lead to more guns on the streets.


Assemblyman Lavine: "Tremendous chaos"
New York State Assemblyman Charles Lavine spoke with CBS2 shortly after the opinion was announced, saying it will cause "tremendous chaos."
He went on to say the ruling "opens the floodgates" to generations-worth of litigation.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams: Ruling "will put New Yorkers at further risk of gun violence"
New York City Mayor Eric Adams released this statement on the Supreme Court's ruling:
"Put simply, this Supreme Court ruling will put New Yorkers at further risk of gun violence. We have been preparing for this decision and will continue to do everything possible to work with our federal, state, and local partners to protect our city. Those efforts will include a comprehensive review of our approach to defining 'sensitive locations' where carrying a gun is banned, and reviewing our application process to ensure that only those who are fully qualified can obtain a carry license. We will work together to mitigate the risks this decision will create once it is implemented, as we cannot allow New York to become the Wild West.
"One thing is certain: We will do whatever is in our power, using every resource available to ensure that the gains we've seen during this administration are not undone, to make certain New Yorkers are not put in further danger of gun violence. This decision may have opened an additional river feeding the sea of gun violence, but we will do everything we can to dam it."
New York AG Letitia James "reviewing the decision"
New York Attorney General Letitia James said her office is reviewing the Supreme Court decision and "New York's ability to regulate who can carry firearms in public."
Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg: "This decision severely undermines public safety"
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg issued the following statement about the decision, saying it impacts not just New York City, but the entire nation.
"This decision severely undermines public safety not just in New York City, but around the country. While the Court has now made it more difficult to limit the number of guns in our communities, I am committed to doing everything in my power to fight for the safety everyone in this city deserves, and we have been preparing for this decision for weeks. New York still has some of the toughest gun laws in the country on the books, and we will continue to use these statutes to hold accountable those who commit gun violence. At this very moment, my office is analyzing this ruling and crafting gun safety legislation that will take the strongest steps possible to mitigate the damage done today. Furthermore, we have already built detailed processes and put them in place to manage any litigation related to our ongoing cases. The Supreme Court may have made our work harder, but we will only redouble our efforts to develop new solutions to end the epidemic of gun violence and ensure lasting public safety."
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand: Decision "not just irresponsible, it is downright dangerous"
"Today's Supreme Court ruling, which guts state concealed carry permitting laws, is not just irresponsible, it is downright dangerous. Our nation is in the middle of a gun violence epidemic and instead of working to protect our communities, this court has made it even easier for potentially dangerous people to carry concealed handguns in public spaces," Sen. Kirsten GIllibrand said in a statement.
"Studies overwhelmingly show that looser restrictions on who can carry a concealed firearm in public are associated with higher rates of violent crime and homicide. So it is no surprise that law enforcement officers as well as the majority of Americans and gun owners agree, limiting concealed carry permitting laws is a recipe for disaster.
"We need to act and we need to act now. And Congress must move swiftly to pass comprehensive gun safety legislation and ensure only those who are trained and trustworthy are allowed to carry loaded firearms.
"It's time we did what it takes to stop the rise of gun violence. The lives of our friends, our law enforcement officers, and our children are at stake."
Gov. Kathy Hochul calls decision "reckless" and "reprehensible"
Gov. Kathy Hochul is responding to the Supreme Court's decision.
"It is outrageous that at a moment of national reckoning on gun violence, the Supreme Court has recklessly struck down a New York law that limits those who can carry concealed weapons. In response to this ruling, we are closely reviewing our options - including calling a special session of the legislature," Hochul wrote on Twitter. "Just as we swiftly passed nation-leading gun reform legislation, I will continue to everything in my power to keep New Yorkers safe from gun violence."
Speaking shortly after the decision was announced, Hochul had more to say.
"Today the Supreme Court is sending us backwards in our efforts to protect families and prevent gun violence, and it's particularly painful that this came down at this moment. When we're still dealing with families in pain from mass shootings that have occurred -- the loss of life, their beloved children and grandchildren," she said.
"This decision isn't just reckless, it's reprehensible. It's not what New Yorkers want, and we should have the right of determination of what we want to do in terms of our gun laws in our state. If the federal government will not have sweeping laws to protect us, then our states and our governors have a moral responsibility to do what we can, and have laws that protect our citizens, because of what is going on and the insanity of the gun culture that has now possessed everyone all the way up to even the Supreme Court."
What's next for New York City?
CBS2 has learned that at present only about 1,700 people have the right to carry a gun when they leave home, and 1,400 more have carry licenses issued by other counties that need New York City endorsement to carry in the five boroughs.
But the big worry is the people who have been issued permits to have guns in their homes, which can also be used on a firing range. Conceivably, they could be turned into concealed carry permits.
CBS2 has learned that:
- 16,462 city residents have so called "premise residence" permits
- 773 have "premise business" permits
- 2,403 have "carry guard" permits that can be carried while working but have to be left at the place of business at the end of the shift
John Miller, the NYPD's deputy commissioner for intelligence and counterterrorism, told CBS2 in a memo that a ruling against New York, "... does not mean that you wake up the morning of the ruling and the premises permit magically turns into a carry."
Miller said it could take a year or two to implement the changes, especially if the court allows New York to limit the places guns can be carried, so-called "sensitive places."
Supreme Court strikes down New York's concealed carry law
The Supreme Court has just issued its most significant Second Amendment ruling in more than a decade.
CBS2's Jessica Moore explains the logic behind the high court's decision, and the impact on New Yorkers.
Current New York law says anyone seeking a license to carry a gun outside their house demonstrate "proper cause" to obtain one, which state courts have said is a "special need for self-protection."
"The question before the Supreme Court is whether New York can do that? Do you need to show that you have this risk to have a concealed carry, or can anyone on the R train now have a gun in their back pocket?" said constitutional lawyer Andrew Lieb.
Challengers to the law argued the Second Amendment protects the right to carry firearms outside the home for self-defense, while supporters warn invalidating the restrictions could lead to more firearms on the streets. Supporters also maintain the Second Amendment was adopted to allow militias to fight the government, not allow everyday citizens to carry weapons for personal defense.
"The question here is just a very narrow one: Can any state, not just New York, say can you not have a gun when you're walking around town unless you're special? So the question is, is the default rule you can have the gun, and you need to take it away only for someone with mental illness, or is the default you can't have the gun and you can only have it if you have a special need for safety?" Lieb said.
Even after the shootings in Buffalo, Texas, Tulsa, Philadelphia and Chattanooga over the course of just a few weeks, the majority conservative court ruled anyone can carry a gun anywhere.
Lieb says New Yorkers should brace for a shift in expectations.
"We've lived since 1911 with a law that says most people you're talking to don't have a gun on them. Now you're going to feel like most people you're talking to do have a gun on them. That creates a different energy going on. Most of us in New York knew if we wanted to live in that environment we could move to Texas," Lieb said.
But attorney David Schwartz says the high court's ruling simply allows regular people to carry a handgun in the state, not just the privileged few: Celebrities, ex-cops, those with cash businesses as it is currently.
"Someone who works late at night, that's leaving work late. That could be a nurse, that could be anybody who hast to work around late at night, they don't have a right, right now, to get a carry permit," Schwartz said. "The idea that criminals will now and start applying for a license to get a carry permit I think is a little bit illogical. It's going to be people who can't show an extraordinary purpose but still want to carry a gun, and that really does fall within the heart of the Second Amendment."
Schwartz says the state will still be allowed to regulate where people can carry firearms, and may exclude certain places like the subway system, ballparks, and schools.
The high court struck down the New York law on the grounds it's too strict and gives too much discretion to state licensing officials.
The ruling marks a disappointment to many New Yorkers who think federal gun regulations should be stronger, not weaker.
"The state of New York has made strides in reducing gun violence and they continue to do so. We need the federal government to step up and to prioritize life-saving gun safety measures," said Andrea Murray of Moms Demand Action.
New York state has no recourse on the Supreme Court's ruling, barring a change in justices, or a constitutional amendment.
"Biden said it recently that you're not going to win the fight – I'm paraphrasing - on what the Second Amendment says, but what we can do is take away the liability protections on the federal level for the manufacturers. And even though then the government wouldn't be restricting people from having guns, the manufacturers, based on exposure concerns, would themselves be restricting people from having guns," Lieb said.
Lieb pointed to the settlement reached in February that forced Remington to pay $73 million after the Sandy Hook massacre. Remington was the maker of the rifle used in the 2012 school shooting.
The settlement bankrupted the gun manufacturer.