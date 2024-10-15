Underground Brooklyn rapper Kaseem "Ka" Ryan dead at 52

NEW YORK - Underground Brooklyn rapper and producer Ka has died, according to a statement posted to his social media accounts.

Kaseem Ryan, 52, was a captain in the FDNY and a first responder on 9/11.

The statement said he "died unexpectedly" Saturday.

"Born and raised in Brownsville, Brooklyn, Ka lived a life of service - to his city, to his community, and to his music. As a 20-year veteran of the New York City Fire Department, he put his life on the line to protect his fellow citizens," the statement read. "Ka rose to the rank of FDNY captain and was a first responder during the attacks on the World Trade Center. He leaves an extraordinary legacy as a recording artist, including eleven remarkable self-released solo albums. Ka is survived by his wife, mother and sister."

Ka first tried to make it in the music business in the 1990s. After his first foray, he initially backed away from the industry, but returned and released his first solo album in 2007. He had 1,000 CDs made, and told the New York Times he "started giving them away."

At the time, The Times called him possibly "the platonic ideal of an independent musician," noting he wrote his own lyrics and music, directed his own videos, and released his music on his own label.

He kept his music separate from his life in the FDNY.

"I never wanted to be 'The Rapping Captain,'" Ka told the Times. "I try to be a good firefighter. And when I come home, I try to make some dope music."

"The Fire Department extends condolences and prayers to the family of FDNY Captain Kaseem Ryan. Capt. Ryan served the FDNY and the people of the city of New York with distinction for 20 years, working assignments in both the Bronx and Brooklyn. The Ryan family remains in our thoughts during their time of loss," an FDNY spokesperson said.