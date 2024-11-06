Brooklyn Public Library program helps entrepreneurs launch businesses

How entrepreneurs in Brooklyn are making their vision a reality

NEW YORK — Over the past 20 years, a program by the Brooklyn Public Library has helped create dozens of businesses.

Leaders from the library say the PowerUP program was created in 2003 in response to the fear and uncertainty felt in the aftermath of 9/11. Data from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics shows more than 100,000 jobs were lost in the weeks following the attacks in New York City. The library wanted to do something to jump start the local economy in Brooklyn.

The free program requires an application process, and includes year-round seminars and lectures from business leaders.

"By the end of those core classes, you should be able to have at least the format and the framework for a business plan," said Winnie Siclait, programs manager at BPL's Business and Career Center.

The program ends in a competition with a $20,000 grand prize, and smaller cash rewards are given to runners-up. The funding comes mostly from Dime Community Bank.

Library leaders say the program mentored more than 10,000 people and helped launch more than 100 companies over the past two decades.

This year's PowerUP award ceremony will be held on Nov. 13, with CBS News New York reporter Hannah Kliger hosting the event.

Past winners of PowerUP competition share success stories

George Constantinou is co-owner of Bogota Latin Bistro in Park Slope, and winner of the first PowerUP competition, 21 years ago.

"I was just a hungry student, and there really was a lot of hand-holding. There were classes, there were seminars, there were a lot of professionals that got involved," he said.

Now he and his partner are expanding into their sixth location through their hospitality company.

"We viewed it as an opportunity to just open up something that was true to our hearts," he said.

David and Esther Betten opened the doors of Argyle Yarn Shop in Prospect Heights 13 years ago.

Skiens in every color line the shelves, and a rich forest green fiber is wound into a ball by the register, ready for a new craft project.

"It was a passion of mine for about a decade before, and my husband decided it would be a great small business," said Esther Betten.

In 2010, the couple took part in the PowerUP business competition.

"They gave free lectures on how to find funding, on how to write a business plan, on how to negotiate a lease," said David Betton.

More than a decade later, their store brings in a steady stream of craft enthusiasts. They've expanded to owning their own line of yarn products, dyed a colorful array of hues, in their store.

Alumni of the program say in hindsight, the big reward isn't the actual money.

"If at the end of the process, you have your own small business, that's the big prize," said David Betten.

