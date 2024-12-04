Cam Johnson, Nic Claxton help Nets top Pacers, end 3-game slide

NEW YORK -- Cam Johnson scored 26 points, Nic Claxton had 16 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Indiana Pacers 99-90 on Wednesday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Shake Milton had 15 points off the bench for the Nets.

T.J. McConnell had 14 points for Indiana, and Tyrese Haliburton had 13. The Pacers have lost four in a row and seven of 10.

After Indiana's Pascal Siakam scored four consecutive points to tie it at 80 with 8:08 left, the Nets responded with a 10-0 run - making it 90-80 on Jaylen Wilson's basket with 5:57 remaining.

TAKEAWAYS

Pacers: Indiana got off to a slow start and shot just 13 for 39 from the field and 4 for 18 from long distance in the first half. They turned the ball over 12 times.

Nets: Johnson has scored at least 20 points in nine games this season.

KEY MOMENT

Brooklyn outscored Indiana 19-10 over the last eight minutes.

KEY STAT

The Pacers did a better job of protecting the ball in the second half and had only four turnovers after having 12 in the first half.

UP NEXT

Brooklyn hosts Milwaukee on Sunday. Indiana visits Chicago on Friday night.

