Brooklyn native EMT on the front lines of the war in Israel

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn man is on the front lines of the mass destruction and suffering of civilians in Israel.

CBS New York spoke with the volunteer EMT about what he has witnessed.

"This is literally the worst I have ever seen of anything in my entire life," said Moishe Paskesz.

There is no other way for Paskez to put it. He is an EMT for United Hatzalah, a volunteer emergency medical service in Israel.

"There are things I can never unsee. I've treated injuries I wish to never see again. I have transported bodies in the shape I never want to see as long as I live," Paskesz said.

Since the war started, Paskesz has served in some of the hardest-hit areas in southern Israel, even setting up field hospitals for the victims of Hamas' terror rampage on civilians.

"We saw a 40-year-old guy who had been innocently riding his electric scooter shot point blank in the head, among other injuries. There was no back and forth. There was no firefight. There was no running for cover. It was just like, for him, it was over in a second," Paskesz said.

Emergency responders like Paskesz continue to aid the Israeli Defense Forces as it surveys the aftermath of liberated territories from Hamas. On Tuesday, the atrocities of Kfar Aza were revealed. Dozens of body bags were carried out of homes. Children and mothers were killed in their beds and even dismembered.

With the amount of attacks, United Hatzalah has been inundated with calls for help. Nearly 90% of their supplies was depleted within the first two days.

"It was just like one after another. Severely injured, severely injured, gun shot wound, severely wounded, stabbing victim," explained Paskesz.

Paskesz said although it is painful to share the severities of what he's seen, he wants the world to know the truth about the path of destruction Hamas has left behind.

"It's beyond war. This is human, strictly. I never would have ever dreamed one human being is capable of doing to another," he said.

