Video shows deadly Brooklyn crash that split car in two

A deadly crash left a devastating scene overnight in the Flatlands section of Brooklyn. Police sources say the vehicle involved had been reported stolen.

The crash happened shortly before 1:45 a.m. Monday on 35th Street at the intersection of Flatbush Avenue.

Flatbush Avenue crash leaves intersection littered with debris

Surveillance video showed the black Honda Civic jump the curb and slam into the side of a building, splitting the car in two pieces and scattering debris across the roadway.

It plowed through garbage bags set on the sidewalk and narrowly missed a U.S. Postal Service mailbox. The impact left the intersection littered with trash among the wreckage.

Police sources said the car had been left running at Regent Place and Flatbush Avenue, about a mile and a half north of the crash scene.

The 41-year-old man behind the wheel was found lying in the street, police said. He was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

