Edwin Pedroza wanted in connection to deadly stabbing at Brooklyn smoke shop
NEW YORK -- Police are trying to find a man wanted in connection to a deadly stabbing at a Brooklyn smoke shop.
They want to locate 42-year-old Edwin Pedroza.
The stabbing happened on Sept. 20 outside a smoke shop on 4th Avenue.
Video from inside the smoke shop shows 37-year-old Joan Nunez and Pedroza apparently arguing.
A store employee told CBS2 the argument started when Nunez held the front door open for Pedroza, then criticized him for failing to say "thank you."
The argument escalated into a physical fight, which spilled onto the sidewalk outside the shop.
Police say Pedroza then pulled out a knife and stabbed Nunez before taking off on an e-bike.
Nunez was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
