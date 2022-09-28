Watch CBS News
Crime

Edwin Pedroza wanted in connection to deadly stabbing at Brooklyn smoke shop

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Witness: Man killed after argument over not saying "thank you"
Witness: Man killed after argument over not saying "thank you" 02:21

NEW YORK -- Police are trying to find a man wanted in connection to a deadly stabbing at a Brooklyn smoke shop.

They want to locate 42-year-old Edwin Pedroza.

The stabbing happened on Sept. 20 outside a smoke shop on 4th Avenue.

READ MORE: Man, 37, stabbed to death after argument at Brooklyn smoke shop

Video from inside the smoke shop shows 37-year-old Joan Nunez and Pedroza apparently arguing.

A store employee told CBS2 the argument started when Nunez held the front door open for Pedroza, then criticized him for failing to say "thank you."

The argument escalated into a physical fight, which spilled onto the sidewalk outside the shop.

Police say Pedroza then pulled out a knife and stabbed Nunez before taking off on an e-bike.

Nunez was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 27, 2022 / 10:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.