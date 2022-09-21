Watch CBS News
Man, 37, stabbed to death after argument at Brooklyn smoke shop

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police say a man was stabbed to death after an argument at a smoke shop in Brooklyn. 

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on 4th Avenue near President Street in Gowanus. 

Police said two men got into an argument inside the store, before the suspect stabbed the 37-year-old victim outside. 

He was rushed to New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Police said the suspect fled on an e-bike heading south toward Carroll Avenue.

Anyone with information about the deadly stabbing is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

