Man, 37, stabbed to death after argument at Brooklyn smoke shop

NEW YORK -- Police say a man was stabbed to death after an argument at a smoke shop in Brooklyn.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on 4th Avenue near President Street in Gowanus.

Police said two men got into an argument inside the store, before the suspect stabbed the 37-year-old victim outside.

He was rushed to New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect fled on an e-bike heading south toward Carroll Avenue.

Anyone with information about the deadly stabbing is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.