Several in custody after Brooklyn College protest

Several people were taken into custody after a protest at Brooklyn College on Thursday.

Video from Chopper 2 shows demonstrators on the school's quad near eight tents. The protesters had Palestinian flags and several banners, including one reading, "Stop cop city. Free Palestine."

School officials said protesters were told to take the tents down and disperse, but they ignored multiple warnings. Members of CUNY Public Safety and New York City Police officers were then called in to remove them.

"The safety of our campus community will always be paramount, and Brooklyn College respects the right to protest while also adhering to strict rules meant to ensure the safe operation of our University and prohibit individuals from impeding access to educational facilities. Brooklyn College remains dedicated to fostering a respectful space for all voices to be heard in accordance with CUNY policy," a school official said, in part, in a statement.

Charges for those taken into custody are pending.

Dozens arrested after Columbia University protest

The protest happened one day after dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators were arrested after occupying a room in Columbia University's Butler Library.

Video shows protesters flooding into the library Wednesday afternoon and later clashing with campus public safety officers. School officials said two safety officers were injured as more protesters tried to force their way into the library.

Demonstrators were told to show their IDs and leave the room, but school officials said no one complied.

After about three hours, the university requested the NYPD's help to remove the protesters.

According to the NYPD, at least 80 people were arrested, with 78 being issued desk appearance tickets for criminal mischief and two being given summonses.

The university's acting president said administrators believe some of the protesters were not affiliated with the school. University officials confirm some students, however, have been suspended for their involvement in the protest.