Cleanup and investigation continue at site of Brooklyn building collapse

The search for survivors in the deadly Brooklyn building collapse has ended, but New York City officials are continuing to investigate.

For more than 24 hours, rescue crews worked through mountains of debris, searching every accessible void by hand before bringing in heavy machinery to clear what remained.

Eight people were killed and 18 others injured after a three-story mixed-use building on Flatbush Avenue collapsed Wednesday afternoon.

Now with the rescue and recovery operation complete, the focus shifts to what caused this catastrophic collapse.

The city's Department of Buildings is investigating whether excavation work at the neighboring lot played a role.

"We are launching an extensive, full government investigation into this," said DOB Commissioner Ahmet Tigani.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said five companies connected to the construction site also have ties to roughly 100 other sites across the city. The DOB is now commencing sweeps of those sites.

"If there is anyone or any entity operating in this city that bears responsibility for what happened, we will hold them fully accountable."

Inspectors are also scrutinizing the landlord of the building that fell, noting the structure had a long history of problems before it collapsed.

City housing records list 98 open violations at the property, ranging from bedbugs to leaks.