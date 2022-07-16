Watch CBS News
Bronx woman charged with murdering her 66-year-old mother

NEW YORK -- A 26-year-old woman has been charged with murdering her mother in the Bronx after police responded to a 911 call and found the 66-year-old woman's body.

Silma Garcia was unconscious and unresponsive when officers arrived at 3125 Park Avenue just before 7 p.m. on Friday.

Garcia was lying face down and had two cuts on her forehead, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Garcia's daughter, Charlene Novoa, was arrested Saturday morning and charged with murder. 

