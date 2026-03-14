Bronx Week 2026, suspended due to budget woes, is back on, borough president says

Bronx Week is back on.

Last week, Borough President Vanessa Gibson said the multi-day event had been put on pause this year to the budget deficit.

Friday, Gibson's office said it will move forward with Bronx Week 2026 after all, saying it received "an outpouring of support from community leaders, partners, and stakeholders stepping forward to help sustain this cherished tradition."

"In response to the incredible outpouring of love from New Yorkers and the strength of new partnerships stepping forward, we are proud to reactivate Bronx Week 2026 and continue celebrating the pride and spirit of our borough. The Bronx has always been a borough defined by resilience, strength, and community. Time and time again, Bronxites rise to the moment, supporting one another, and we are excited to celebrate together once again. When we say the Bronx leads, it means we lead together in partnership and in purpose," Gibson said.

"Supporting our local businesses is always a priority for us, and the reactivation and reimagining of Bronx Week presents a powerful opportunity to uplift our entrepreneurs, strengthen economic growth, and boost tourism across our borough," said Lisa Sorin, executive director of the Bronx Chamber of Commerce.

"Bronx Week is a celebration of everything that makes our borough extraordinary," said Council Member Eric Dinowitz. "Events like Bronx Week not only bring our communities together but also support our local businesses and showcase the very best of the Bronx to the entire city and the world."