Bronx mother accused of killing her newborn twin boys appears in court

Woman accused of killing her twin sons in the Bronx appears in court

The mother of newborn twins who were found dead behind a Bronx apartment building nearly five years ago faced a judge Wednesday.

Stephanie Castillo, 36, faces multiple counts of murder and manslaughter. She was arraigned Wednesday morning, and pleaded not guilty in the deaths of her newborn sons.

The twins were discovered on Nov. 9, 2020 by a superintendent behind an apartment building near East 171st Street and College Avenue in Claremont, prosecutors said. Authorities said both babies had blunt force trauma and were wrapped in plastic. They had been born alive hours earlier, prosecutors said.

The medical examiner ruled their deaths homicides.

Castillo was arrested this July after prosecutors said DNA evidence linked her to the babies. She lived four floors above where their bodies were found. Police said they believe they were hurled out a window.

She's due back in court on Dec. 18.

NYPD detectives raised money and held a funeral for the babies, naming them Zeke and Zane.