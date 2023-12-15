Watch CBS News
2 employees shot at Bronx smoke shop, police say

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- Police say two employees at a Bronx smoke shop were shot on the job Friday.

Video shows an individual in a bright red jacket getting away on a scooter.

The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. at a smoke shop on Burnside Avenue in the Mount Hope section.

Police say the suspect may have been kicked out of the store earlier this week after a dispute with workers and came back Friday with a gun.

Both injured workers are in stable condition.

First published on December 15, 2023 / 10:21 PM EST

