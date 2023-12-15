2 employees shot at Bronx smoke shop, police say
NEW YORK -- Police say two employees at a Bronx smoke shop were shot on the job Friday.
Video shows an individual in a bright red jacket getting away on a scooter.
The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. at a smoke shop on Burnside Avenue in the Mount Hope section.
Police say the suspect may have been kicked out of the store earlier this week after a dispute with workers and came back Friday with a gun.
Both injured workers are in stable condition.
