5 shootings in 3 days leave 2 dead, 4 injured in the Bronx. Community calls for an end to gun violence

Bronx community calls for end to gun violence after 5 shootings in 3 days

NEW YORK — There were five separate shootings across the Bronx in just three days, leaving two people dead and four injured.

Although it has been a violent week, the most recent NYPD data, which covers through Sept. 8, shows murder is down from last year – 75 murder victims so far this year, compared to 97 at the same time last year.

NYPD data does show, however, the number of shooting victims is up – 302 so far this year, compared to 285 at the same time last year.

2 dead, 4 injured in 5 separate Bronx shootings

The first shooting happened just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police say officers were sent to East 180th Street and Creston Avenue for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, police say they found 32-year-old Rafael Vasquez suffering from a gunshot wound to the face and back. Vasquez was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Thursday, officers arrested 32-year-old Kelvin Mata and charged him with murder and manslaughter, as well as criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a firearm.

Three more shootings happened Friday night in the NYPD's 46th Precinct.

Police say around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man shot on Anthony Avenue near East Tremont Avenue. When officers arrived, police say they found 24-year-old Mahmudo Jabbi, who had been shot in the back multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

About two hours later, police say a 44-year-old man was shot twice in the torso on Williamsbridge Road near Neill Avenue. He was last reported to be in stable condition. Police say the suspects took off in an SUV.

Then, police say just before midnight, a 42-year-old man was grazed in the head by a bullet when a gunman fired shots into a bodega on Grand Concourse near East 180th Street. That victim is expected to be OK.

The most recent shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, when police say one person was shot and a 49-year-old man was grazed by a bullet near Sheridan Avenue and McClellan Street.

No arrests have been made in connection to the four most recent shootings.

Nonprofit B.R.A.G. denounces violence in community

The group Bronx Rises Against Gun Violence came out in numbers Saturday afternoon to denounce violence in their community.

"Every conflict doesn't have to end with someone dying," said Jeremy Molina, with B.R.A.G.

A memorial has been set up for Vasquez just steps away from where he was killed.

"He lost his life a day before vacation. This gotta stop, community," said Julio Ramirez, with B.R.A.G.

"Some community members are scared to come outside because of the shootings," Molina said.

"Instead of retaliating, let's come to common grounds and let's figure out what we want to do," said Brittany Davis, with B.R.A.G.