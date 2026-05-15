Teen arrested in Bronx shooting that left 5-year-old girl wounded, NYPD says

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting that wounded a 5-year-old girl in the Bronx, the New York Police Department said Friday.

The NYPD said the teenager taken into custody at around 10 a.m. and charged with attempted murder after the little girl was grazed by a bullet Wednesday in the Longwood section.

The boy was one of three suspects police were looking for after the shooting on busy Southern Boulevard during rush hour. He was charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon, among other alleged crimes, police said.

Two suspects remain at large, police said.

Surveillance video of the incident showed people walking along the sidewalk, suddenly looking back and scrambling to find cover. What appears to be a group of teens then sprints by, including at least one displaying a gun.

Sources told CBS New New York two groups were firing at each other and the 5-year-old was not the intended target.

A bullet grazed the little girl in the ear. She was hospitalized in stable condition, her grandfather on Thursday told CBS News New York.

"They're saying she's going to be OK, you know," Steven Willis said in the phone interview. "She's a little girl. She'll be traumatized by it."

Police did not release the name of the suspect in custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.