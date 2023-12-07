Watch CBS News
Local News

15-year-old student slashed in face inside Bronx school

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

15-year-old slashed in face inside Bronx charter school
15-year-old slashed in face inside Bronx charter school 00:33

NEW YORK -- A 15-year-old student was slashed in the face inside a Bronx school Thursday.

It happened at the New York City Charter High School for Architecture, Engineering and Construction Industries in the Melrose section.

Police say the slashing happened after a fight between two 15-year-olds.

The injured teen was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

The other teen was taken into custody and charges are pending.

On Tuesday, a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach during a fight with another student in a hallway at Edward R. Murrow High School in Brooklyn, and on Wednesday, police say a 14-year-old girl slashed a 12-year-old girl with a large kitchen knife at I.S. 123 in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

Both students in those incidents are expected to recover.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 7, 2023 / 7:04 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.