15-year-old student slashed in face inside Bronx school

NEW YORK -- A 15-year-old student was slashed in the face inside a Bronx school Thursday.

It happened at the New York City Charter High School for Architecture, Engineering and Construction Industries in the Melrose section.

Police say the slashing happened after a fight between two 15-year-olds.

The injured teen was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

The other teen was taken into custody and charges are pending.

On Tuesday, a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach during a fight with another student in a hallway at Edward R. Murrow High School in Brooklyn, and on Wednesday, police say a 14-year-old girl slashed a 12-year-old girl with a large kitchen knife at I.S. 123 in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

Both students in those incidents are expected to recover.