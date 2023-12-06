Brooklyn students return to school after stabbing leads to dozens of dangerous items confiscated

NEW YORK - Scanners will be in place Wednesday morning at Brooklyn's Edward R. Murrow High School, less than 24 hours after a 15-year-old student was stabbed and authorities confiscated dozens of dangerous items.

The victim is expected to survive, and now another student is under arrest.

Police were called to the school Tuesday morning after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach by another student during a fight in the hallway. The suspect ran from the school but is now in custody.

The school remained on lockdown for hours, as family members frantically waited for their children to be dismissed.

A search for weapons resulted in 25 dangerous items being confiscated by the New York City Safety Coalition, including 13 knives, seven pepper spray canisters, two stun guns and one box cutter.

According to the Department of Education, the school is a non-scanning school, meaning there are no metal detectors.

Some parents told CBS New York they want to see more safety precautions, especially after the stabbing.

"I'm saying 'yes' to anything that's going to keep our kids safe," parent Quiann Simpkins said. "For those who say 'nay,' you say nay now because you feel that it looks unfavorable, but what happens when it's your child that's at the end of the knife?"

There is a shortage of school safety officers in the city, and Mayor Eric Adams recently reinstated this year's class in the budget.

"We'll continue to look at ways of having non-intrusive scanners, because we have a balance of protecting our children without damaging that they're feeling as though we're turning into some form of jail-type atmosphere," said Adams.

In the meantime, charges are pending against the suspect in Tuesday's stabbing.