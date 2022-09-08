FBI releases new details in Bronx post office robbery, offers $5,000 reward

NEW YORK -- The FBI is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in a violent Bronx post office robbery.

Investigators on Wednesday released an image of the license plate on the suspect's van. The last four digits are 6615. There were also small white shoes hanging from the rear-view mirror of the van.

READ MORE: NYPD: Bronx post office robbed of more than $100,000

The suspect targeted the post office on Castle Hill Road on Tuesday.

Authorities say he stole $112,000 cash, 10 boxes of blank money orders and the money order printer.