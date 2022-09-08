Watch CBS News
Crime

FBI releases new details in Bronx post office robbery, offers $5,000 reward

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Bronx postal employee, husband held up in violent heist
Bronx postal employee, husband held up in violent heist 03:02

NEW YORK -- The FBI is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in a violent Bronx post office robbery.

Investigators on Wednesday released an image of the license plate on the suspect's van. The last four digits are 6615. There were also small white shoes hanging from the rear-view mirror of the van.

READ MORE: NYPD: Bronx post office robbed of more than $100,000

The suspect targeted the post office on Castle Hill Road on Tuesday.

Authorities say he stole $112,000 cash, 10 boxes of blank money orders and the money order printer.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 7, 2022 / 9:59 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.