NYPD: Bronx post office robbed of more than $100,000

NEW YORK -- Authorities want the public's help finding whoever carried out a brazen heist at a post office in the Bronx on Tuesday morning.

As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported, the post office on Castle Hill Avenue was a crime scene for most of the day.

About an hour before the post office was set to open, a white minivan is seen on video parking out in front. The driver crawls into the back and waits. Just after 7 a.m., a postal worker and her husband open the gate. Police say the suspect, who was dressed in all black, followed her in.

Moments later, cops say she screamed for help. Her husband ran across the street only to be held up at gunpoint.

Family members rushed to the scene soon after with a mix of emotions.

"Going to a workplace every morning has to be a safe thing," one said.

"Anxious, frustrated ... I was nervous to find out, to see if everybody was okay," Ron Lopez said, adding, "I ran over here when I first heard. She called me. I ran over here to give my support."

Surveillance video shows the suspect leaving the post office with a bag after spending more than 10 minutes inside. Police say in it was $112,000 in cash, and 10 boxes of blank money orders, along with a printer designed specifically for those money orders.

"The safety and security of postal employees is a top priority for the United States Postal Inspection Service. We're trying to locate and apprehend the individual responsible for this crime," U.S. Postal Inspector Kathryn Searles said.

The worker suffered minor physical injuries, but those who know her say there's a lot she's going through mentally.

"She seems very distraught, very scared, very frightened. My heart is broken for her," a postal worker said.

Concerned over what might happen for speaking out, the postal worker didn't want to be identified, but said it's clear more needs to be done to keep fellow workers safe.

"I think if she had her manager here, this probably wouldn't have happened," the postal worker said. "She has been working alone for a few weeks now."

After pulling off the robbery, the suspect took off in the white minivan toward Bruckner Boulevard.

Since the post office is a federal building, the crime is a federal offense, and the investigation will be handled by the FBI and U.S. Postal Police.