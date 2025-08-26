Bronx man hospitalized after confrontation with NYPD sparked by noise complaint

A 50-year old man remains hospitalized after his interaction with New York City police officers in the Bronx over the weekend.

It all started after a noise complaint escalated at around 11 p.m. Saturday near Hunts Point Avenue and Gilbert Place.

Video shows argument between NYPD officers, Bronx father and daughter

The NYPD says officers were responding to a 311 call for a noise complaint, and while officers were attempting to seize a speaker and issue a summons, Shatiqua Hill, 35, began to interfere.

Hill told CBS News New York there was a gathering outside, and in addition to taking the speaker away, she said the officers poured out a bottle of alcohol. Two separate cellphone videos, including one taken by Hill, herself, show Hill arguing with several officers.

CBS News New York does not have video showing what happened leading up to the confrontation.

In one of the videos, Hill is heard saying, "You guys took my speaker for no reason."

She later says to one of the officers, "You're touching me."

"You're in my safety zone. Step back," the officer responds.

While officers placed her under arrest, police say her father, Sammy Santiago, then began to interfere.

Video shows Santiago stepping in to speak to officers.

Santiago's attorney says the father was trying to tell the officers to let him calm his daughter down.

In the video, someone can be heard saying "get back" before an officer hits Santiago in the head. Santiago takes a few steps backwards, and the officer hits him in the head again as a second officer grabs Santiago's arm. Santiago falls onto one knee, and three officers then force him to the ground and place him under arrest.

At another point in one video, an officer says, "Your neighbors are calling. Loud music. You guys are drinking. We told him to leave and he refused."

Father suffer brain injury after interaction with NYPD, attorney says

Police said Hill was taken to Lincoln Hospital for appearing intoxicated.

Santiago remained in the hospital, handcuffed to the bed, until Tuesday when he was transferred to central booking, his attorney said.

"He had bleeding on the brain," attorney Ezra B. Glaser said.

According to Glaser, Santiago doesn't remember what happened during the interaction, including whether or not he was resisting arrest.

"He was doing what a father would normally do to try to calm a situation down, and he was beaten up by police and hospitalized with a brain injury," Glaser said.

Video provided by Glaser shows Santiago in a hospital bed, saying, "My neck is killing me."

Hill's mother, Stephanie Timmons, said her daughter has mental health issues and is on medication.

"That's the reason why her dad, Sam, went over there. To explain to the officers that she has mental issues," Timmons said.

Timmons was not present for the incident but said she saw videos.

"Devastated, sad, anxiety. I was just feeling like I was going to lose my family all in one day," she said.

Santiago is facing charges of resisting arrest, harassment and obstruction of governmental administration. Hill pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was given time served.

Santiago's attorney says they've filed several complaints with the Civilian Complaint Review Board.