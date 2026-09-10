1 dead, 5 sickened in Legionnaires' disease cluster in the Bronx, health officials say

One person has died and a total of five people have been sickened in what New York City health officials are calling a "likely community cluster" of Legionnaires' disease in the Bronx.

Health officials say results are pending on additional possible cases.

According to health officials, the cases have been reported in the Melrose and Morrisania sections of the South Bronx within the ZIP codes 10451 and 10456.

Anyone who lives, works or spends time in the affected area and develops flu-like symptoms should contact a healthcare provider immediately.

Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia caused by live Legionella bacteria, which grow in warm water. Health officials say it's usually spread through water vapor from cooling towers.

In a statement, Health Commisioner Dr. Alister F. Martin said samples have been taken from all cooling towers in the affected area and are being tested for the bacteria.

At a virtual meeting Thursday, health officials said it's unclear, at this time, when those who were sickened were exposed to the bacteria.

Community outreach will begin Friday to make residents aware of the likely cluster and connect them to resources, health officials say. The health department will also host a virtual town hall Sunday at 3 p.m.

Legionnaires' can be treated with antibiotics when caught early, but people over the age of 50, smokers and immunocompromised individuals are at greater risk, according to health officials.

This comes after 11 people died and nearly 100 were sickened in a Legionnaires' disease cluster on the Upper East Side this summer. The exact source of that outbreak has not yet been determined.

In August, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation strengthening inspections on New York City cooling towers, and earlier this month, city officials said they wanted to expand oversight of cooling towers.