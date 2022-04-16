Watch CBS News

Mural honoring Bronx high-rise fire victims unveiled

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A mural honoring the victims of the tragic high-rise fire in the Bronx was unveiled Saturday.

The memorial wall, titled "The Bronx Remembers," features some of the names of those lost. It's just blocks away from the scene of the fire in the Fordham Heights section.

Seventeen residents, including eight children, died in the Jan. 9 fire at the Twin Parks North West building.

Survivors say the mural is a way to remember their loved ones and neighbors.

"When I see the names of my neighbors here, it's so emotional for us. You know, the names, we know them, and they passed. We're not gonna see them anymore. It's a memorial for them and we love that, but we're still thinking about them and thinking about the day," fire survivor Adjaratou Tapani said.

The memorial was completed by a local artist group that has created murals all over the country.

First published on April 16, 2022 / 7:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

