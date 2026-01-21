Former Bronx middle school gym teacher pleads not guilty to raping teenage girl

A former Bronx middle school gym teacher has pleaded not guilty to raping a 14-year-old girl.

The NYPD says Jayvone Johnson, 34, was arrested in December 2025 for allegedly raping the teenager a year earlier. Johnson used to teach gym at Icahn Charter School 2.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and is currently out on supervised release.

Man raped 14-year-old at Bronx motel, criminal complaint alleges

According to a criminal complaint, Johnson allegedly took a teenage girl to the Jet Set Motel on Third Avenue in December 2024 and raped her. Johnson was 33 at the time, and the victim was 14.

Managers at the motel told CBS News New York they were unaware of the allegations and their security system did not have video dating to 2024.

CBS News New York also visited an address listed as belonging to the suspect. The Ring doorbell showed someone peering through the camera, but no one answered.

Icahn Charter School 2's main office declined to comment.

The NYPD is asking any other victims to please come forward by calling the NYPD's Sex Crimes Hotline at 1-212-267-7273, the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. The public can also submit their tips on the Crime Stoppers website, or on X @NYPDTips.

"It's alarming"

At the school on Bronxdale Avenue on Wednesday, many parents and family members of students told CBS News New York they were not aware of the allegations.

"I had no idea that this occurred," a parent named Mark said. "That's absolutely disgusting."

He added, "I am finding out, unfortunately, right now for the first time."

"It is shocking," said Jessica Ortega, whose siblings attend the school. "Something serious. Something to really worry about ... You hear about things like this. No one expects it to happen, like, here."

They were relieved to hear Johnson is no longer employed by the school, but said the crime was too close for comfort.

"I am containing myself, but if I were to– there would be a lot of expletives involved," Mark said. "It's extremely frustrating. It's not only frustrating, it's alarming."