36 arrested in takedown of 2 Bronx gangs that shot 10 innocent bystanders, authorities say

NEW YORK - Authorities announced the takedown two Bronx street gangs Friday.

The gangs allegedly carried out 21 shootings that wounded 10 innocent bystanders, officials said.

"These cases are sad as well as shocking. These defendants are all young people, the oldest of which is just 25 years old. They fired guns again and again, often in broad daylight on crowded streets. They would see a rival and just fire at them," Bronx DA Darcel Clark said.

"This joint takedown provides a 1-2 punch, where two violent street gangs, combined 36 individuals, again - 36 individuals - of the worst of the absolute worst bad guys in the Bronx, but in fact in the entire city, are now in custody," NYPD Assistant Chief Jason Savino said.

One of the gangs involved is the Slattery gang, aka the "Slaughtery" gang, which is named after Slattery Playground on East 183rd Street. A 176-count indictment includes conspiracy, attempted murder, robbery, assault and more charges.

The other gang is the "1300" gang, who authorities say was responsible for six shootings, including one that left a 73-year-old woman.

"Now, I've been doing this a long time. These two investigations have some of the most horrific incidents I have ever seen," Savino said.

"Their brazenness knew no limits," Clark said. "Half of the defendants were under the age of 17 at the time when it began. Sadly, they've ruined their own lives, and they've weakened and wreaked havoc on our community, and we're just simply not going to take it any more."

Fifteen guns used in the shootings were seized, Clark said.

Savino said when "shooting recidivists" are arrested, "we consequently see a sharp reduction in gun violence."

Savino said the investigation began in August, 2022 with a robbery spree that left an off-duty police officer with a fractured skull. Later the same day, the same gang opened fire on a Bronx street, shooting the 73-year-old woman.