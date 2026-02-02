2 injured during large 4-alarm fire at Bronx building, officials say

Two elderly people were rushed to the hospital after flames erupted at a 5-story mixed-use building in the Bronx, officials said.

The blaze started just after midnight Monday on the top floor of the building at the corner of Grand Concourse and 167th Street. The flames spread, and it quickly became a four-alarm fire.

More than 200 fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene.

The cold weather made it tough for firefighters to put it out. Any water they used iced over immediately, coating the sidewalks and streets.

At least three ladder trucks were used while crews went room by room with halogen tools and axes. They broke windows and created ventilation to help control the fire's spread.

It was under control just after 2 a.m.

An 80-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman were hurt but are in stable condition, according to officials. One of them is seriously injured, firefighters said.

The entire building has been evacuated as a precaution while officials do an inspection. Residents said many of their units suffered water damage, and there's also concern that ceilings would sag and collapse under the weight of water.

The Red Cross is also on scene helping displaced families. Fire officials will be working to determine the cause.