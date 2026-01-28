Two large, separate fires burn through Bronx home, deli

Firefighters are on the scenes of two large fires that broke out early Wednesday morning in the Bronx.

More than 140 firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire just before 2 a.m. at a home near Shore Drive and Lafayette Avenue in Throggs Neck.

One person had minor injuries but did not go to the hospital. A firefighter also had minor injuries and was evaluated on the scene, according to officials.

Another fire broke out just before 4:30 a.m. at an Allerton deli near Adee Avenue and White Plains Road. Officials said it became a four-alarm fire within 30 minutes.

Seventy-four first responders are on the scene. There are no injuries reported, officials said.

Firefighters said residents should expect smoke and traffic delays in the area. They are advising people to close windows to avoid the smoke.

Video shows billowing smoke coming from the roof, and flames are engulfing the building. The massive blaze can be seen from streets away.

Crews are still working to put out both fires.

Chopper 2 is flying over the deli fire, showing firefighters spraying the scorched building. Click here to watch.