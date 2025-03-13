Watch Live: Bronx fire spreads to several businesses; subways bypassing station

A fire in the Bronx ripped through at least six businesses Thursday morning. FDNY officials are expected to provide a live update from the scene any moment now.

Hundreds of firefighters responded to the smoky scene at Jerome and West Burnside avenues in the University Heights section of the borough.

Chopper 2 flew overhead where firefighters on four ladder trucks could be seen dousing the roof of the building from above, while thick smoke filled the intersection and surrounding area.

Chopper 2 flying in the Bronx Chopper 2 is checking out a report of a fire in a restaurant in the Bronx. Watch more local news here: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/ Posted by CBS New York on Thursday, March 13, 2025

The scene is located right next to the Burnside Avenue subway station, and 4 trains are bypassing the stop in both directions.

The damaged businesses appear to include a Total Wireless by Verizon store, two restaurants, a deli, pharmacy and optical shop.

One business owner said she heard about the fire and rushed in from her home in New Jersey. She also said the business was set to celebrate its six-year anniversary next week.

"I feel like I'm reliving this moment again. I was looted in 2020, and we picked up, we have a good team, good support from the community and the local officials, and we picked up and we did it again," said owner Jessica Betancourt. "I'm going to do it again, this is not the end of us. This is the second devastation we've had here in the community, but we serve the community and we're not going to stop."

So far, there's no word on any injuries or what might have caused the five-alarm fire.

Check back soon for the latest updates on this developing story.