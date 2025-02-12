2 killed when fire breaks out in the Bronx, FDNY says

NEW YORK -- Two people were killed when a fire broke out Wednesday morning in the Bronx, the FDNY said in a live briefing on the scene.

Several blocks are closed in the area of East 180th Street and Anthony Avenue in the Tremont section of the borough. The fire appears to have affected two buildings, including a religious temple.

The victims were found in the building next door to the temple. One was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital but died on their injuries.

The FDNY said crews responded around 6 a.m. and approximately 140 firefighters are on the scene. The Red Cross is also on hand to help five people who have been displaced.

Fire officials on the scene said a blocked hydrant impacted their efforts. Officials put out a similar warning Sunday after another fatal fire in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

"We did, unfortunately, have a car parked on the closest fire hydrant. We've seen that now a couple of times in the last week or so throughout the city," the FDNY chief told reporters, adding the cold weather also slowed them down a bit.

It is illegal to park within 15 feet on either side of a hydrant in the city, and tickets cost $115. Officials ask residents to call 311 to report any blocked hydrants.

"When the hydrants are blocked, it does make it more difficult, it does slow us down a little bit. Our firefighters are very well trained, but certainly if those hydrants were not blocked, it's a little bit of a smoother, quicker operation for us," the chief added.

