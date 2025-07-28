Violence breaks out after Bronx Dominican Day Parade in NYC

Violence broke out Sunday after the Bronx Dominican Day Parade in New York City. Police say one person was stabbed and three others were shot.

Thousands of people attended the parade, and some were still in the area when police responded to the scene.

3 shot after Bronx Dominican Day Parade in NYC, police say

The first shooting was reported just after 6 p.m. Police said a 24-year-old man was shot in the buttocks near Elliott Place and Grand Concourse in the Mt. Eden section of the borough.

Less than an hour later and just a block away, police responded to another shooting involving a 19-year-old woman and 19-year-old man on East 170th Street and Grand Concourse. Investigators said the woman was shot in the ankle and the man was shot in the neck.

Police also responded to a stabbing just before 9:30 p.m. They said a 19-year-old was stabbed in the buttocks on Grand Concourse and Marcy Place.

Officials say all three shooting victims are in stable condition.

At this point, it's unclear if the shootings were connected. So far, no arrests have been made.

Bronx gun violence down so far this year

New York City Mayor Eric Adams posted on social media just minutes before the first shooting, writing that more than 3,000 guns have been seized this year.

The latest NYPD crime report shows the number of shooting victims and incidents are down in the Bronx, compared to last year.

While the numbers are down, some who attended the parade said shootings like these threaten their safety.

Anyone with information about the violence is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via their website.