1 teen dead, 2 hurt in Bronx shooting

One teenager was killed and two were hurt in a shooting in the Bronx on Wednesday.

Police were sent to 238th Street and Broadway in the Kingsbridge section just after 5 p.m. on a report of multiple people shot.

According to police, the gun violence erupted on the street near the 238th Street elevated subway station.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl all suffering from gunshot wounds. All three victims were rushed to a local hospital.

One teenager was killed and two were injured in a shooting in the Bronx on Feb. 11, 2026. CBS News New York

Police say the 16-year-old, who had been shot in the back, died from his injuries. His identity has not yet been released.

The 15-year-old and the 13-year-old, who were both shot in the leg, are expected to survive and were last reported to be in stable condition.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

According to police, the suspects, who are also believed to be teenagers, fled on foot.

This shooting comes just one day after NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced the Bronx will be split into two patrol boroughs, with the addition of nearly 200 officers and special units, including homicide and neighborhood safety teams.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.