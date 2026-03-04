Couple face sentencing in fentanyl-related death at Bronx day care

A couple found guilty in the fentanyl-related death of a 1-year-old at a Bronx daycare will be sentenced Wednesday.

Back in November, Grei Mendez and Felix Herrera-Garcia were convicted of second-degree murder in the 2023 death of Nicholas Dominici.

The two operated Divino Niño Daycare out of a Bronx apartment. Prosecutors said the daycare was also home to a fentanyl packaging and distribution operation.

Four children at the daycare were rushed to the hospital in September 2023 to be treated for fentanyl poisoning. Nicholas died.

"Nicholas was a happy child looking for a place to stay safe, to learn, to play," Otoniel Feliz, Nicholas's father, said after the two were convicted in November. "Those people was evil. Those people was, you know, careless about human life."

The two were previously sentenced to 45 years in prison on federal drug trafficking charges. Wednesday's sentencing is for the state murder charge.