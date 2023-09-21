Bronx day care owner Grei Mendez, cousin-in-law Carlisto Acevedo Brito due back in court in fentanyl case

NEW YORK -- The Bronx day care owner and her cousin-in-law charged in the death of a 1-year-old boy who investigators say was exposed to fentanyl will return to court Thursday morning.

Detectives allege the day care was being used as a drug den.

Grei Mendez and Carlisto Acevedo Brito are already facing federal charges that come with a prison sentence of 20 years to life. Now, they will face another judge on even more charges, including murder.

Police released photos of the drugs and drug making paraphernalia they discovered inside Divino Nino day care on Morris Avenue -- one kilo and presses used to package and distribute the drugs.

Federal investigators say evidence proves Mendez and Acevedo Brito were both active participants in the drug running scheme that killed 1-year-old Nicholas Dominici, who attended the day care, and sent three other children to the hospital with fentanyl poisoning.

According to authorities, investigators found enough fentanyl to kill 500,000 people.

Investigators recovered phone records from last Friday, showing Mendez called three people, including her husband, before calling 911 to help the children. They say she also deleted more than 21,000 text messages from an app she was using.

Police are still looking for her husband who disappeared after the incident.

