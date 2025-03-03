Owner of Bronx day care where toddler died from fentanyl exposure sentenced to 45 years in prison

Owner of Bronx day care where toddler died from fentanyl exposure sentenced to prison

It has been more than a year since 1-year-old Nicholas Dominici died from ingesting fentanyl at a Bronx day care.

On Monday, a federal judge sentenced Grei Mendez, one of the day care's owners, to decades behind bars. Both Mendez and the toddler's mom broke down crying in court during the emotional, hour-long hearing.

Dominici's heartbroken parents had said they wanted a sentence of life in prison. However, Judge Jed Rakoff ultimately gave Mendez the same sentence he gave her husband last year: 45 years in prison.

Mendez broke down in tears in court as she apologized to the parents and said in Spanish, "My only mistake was entrusting people who were close to me."

Her attorney argued that she was not the boss of the drug operation being run from the day care, adding her husband, Felix Herrera-Garcia, was, and she asked the judge and prosecutors to, "Please have some pity on me."

Prosecutors said Herrera-Garcia fled through the back alley of the day care with several bags after four children were exposed to fentanyl in September of 2023.

After the overdoses, police said they found three kilo presses, more than 2 pounds of fentanyl at the day care, and a trap door with a secret compartment containing more than 5 kilograms of fentanyl and other drugs.

Prosecutors argued that Mendez should have done more to try to save the kids, but instead lied to first responders and did not use the Narcan she had at the daycare.

In response to Mendez's attorneys highlighting abuse and trauma she had suffered throughout her own life, the judge said, "It is a mitigating factor, but it only goes so far."

Mendez said Thursday, "It was an accident" and "I hope that someday I will be forgiven."

Dominici's mother said, "Let God forgive her. My son won't return with 'I'm sorry.'"

Now that Mendez has been sentenced in federal court, the Bronx District Attorney's Office said it will proceed with its own cases against Mendez, her husband and his cousin.

Dominici's parents said they're hoping those cases can result in stronger sentences than the federal cases.