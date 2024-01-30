Bronx day care owner appears in criminal court for hearing on murder charge
NEW YORK -- A Bronx day care owner appeared in criminal court Tuesday for a hearing on the murder charge she's facing.
Grei Mendez walked out of the courtroom Tuesday as a judge set a date in March to determine when her trial will be.
Mendez was arrested in October on murder and drug charges for the death of 1-year-old Nicholas Dominici after police say he died of a fentanyl overdose in her day care.
Investigators say three other children were exposed to the drug but survived, and they say they found a kilogram of fentanyl inside the day care.
The family of the 1-year-old was emotional inside the courtroom Tuesday.
"It's just heartbreaking," father Otoniel Feliz said. "We just have no words. I just want my son back."
Three people were arrested in connection to the case. Mendez is also facing federal charges.
