Bronx day care owner appears in criminal court for hearing on murder charge

Bronx day care owner appears in court for hearing on murder charge

NEW YORK -- A Bronx day care owner appeared in criminal court Tuesday for a hearing on the murder charge she's facing.

Grei Mendez walked out of the courtroom Tuesday as a judge set a date in March to determine when her trial will be.

Mendez was arrested in October on murder and drug charges for the death of 1-year-old Nicholas Dominici after police say he died of a fentanyl overdose in her day care.

Investigators say three other children were exposed to the drug but survived, and they say they found a kilogram of fentanyl inside the day care.

The family of the 1-year-old was emotional inside the courtroom Tuesday.

"It's just heartbreaking," father Otoniel Feliz said. "We just have no words. I just want my son back."

Three people were arrested in connection to the case. Mendez is also facing federal charges.