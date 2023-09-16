Police investigating if children were exposed to fentanyl in deadly Bronx day care incident, sources say

Fentanyl exposure may have caused deadly Bronx day care incident, sources say

NEW YORK -- A community is mourning the death of 1-year-old Nicholas Dominici after a possible drug incident at a Bronx day care center.

Three other small children were hospitalized, including one in critical condition, after they were somehow exposed to opioids Friday at Kingsbridge Heights Community Center, police said.

Sources told CBS New York that police are investigating if fentanyl was involved.

Overnight, officers in hazmat suits emerged from the day care on Morris Avenue with bags of evidence, including a kilo press, a device typically used to process large quantities of drugs.

On Friday afternoon, someone at the day care called 911 to report three children were unresponsive after taking naps.

First responders said the children demonstrated symptoms of opioid exposure, so Narcan was administered to save their lives. Unfortunately, Dominici died.

Later, detectives learned a fourth child was rushed to the hospital by his mother after he got home from the day care and was acting lethargic.

"She started saying that the kids were dying, and then I saw one of the kids laying down and he wasn't responding, and then the lady came out with the other child trying to make him respond, but he wasn't responding," said Mel Ramirez, a witness.

"This crisis is real, and it is a real wake-up call for individuals who have opioids or fentanyl in their homes. The mere contact is deadly for an adult and it's extremely deadly for a child," said Mayor Eric Adams.

Two 2-year-old boys and an 8-month-old girl were being treated.

The Kingsbridge Heights Community Center day care opened in January. It was inspected last week and the Office of Children and Family Services said no violations were found.