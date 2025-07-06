Watch CBS News
Local

NYPD investigating after off-duty officer carjacked in Bronx, sources say

By
Matt Schooley
Digital Producer, CBS Boston
Matt Schooley is a digital producer at CBS Boston. He has been a member of the WBZ news team for the last decade.
Read Full Bio
Matt Schooley

/ CBS New York

Off-duty police officer carjacked in the Bronx, sources say
Off-duty police officer carjacked in the Bronx, sources say 00:35

An investigation is underway after sources told CBS News New York that an off-duty police officer was carjacked in the Bronx.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on Saturday on Ward Ave. near Bruckner Blvd. in Soundview. According to police, a 27-year-old man was in his car when someone grabbed him and forcibly pulled him out of the vehicle.

Sources told CBS News New York that the victim is a police officer who was off duty at the time of the incident.

Overnight into the early morning hours of Sunday, the New Rochelle Police Department received a call about a car crash. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered that it was the same vehicle involved in the carjacking earlier in the night.

No one was inside the crashed vehicle when officers arrived. According to police, so far no arrests have been made.

The name of the off-duty officer who was carjacked was not released. It is also not known what department he worked for.

No additional details on the incident are currently available.

Slashing in midtown Manhattan

In an unrelated incident Saturday night, the NYPD is also investigating a slashing that took place in midtown Manhattan.

It happened Sunday around 2:30 a.m. outside a bar on West 51st Street near the corner of 8th Ave.

When police arrived, they found a man had been slashed on the left arm.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

NYPD did not say if anyone has been arrested in the incident.

Matt Schooley

Matt Schooley is a digital producer at CBS Boston. He has been a member of the WBZ news team for the last decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.