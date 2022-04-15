Watch CBS News

Broadway League extends mask mandate through end of May

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK – Masks will continue to be required at Broadway shows through the end of May. 

The Broadway League made the announcement Friday. 

One thing changing, however, is that many theaters will no longer be checking vaccination status after April 30. 

"Since resuming performances last fall, over five million attendees have seen a Broadway show, and the safety and security of our cast, crew, and audience has been our top priority. Our intention is that by maintaining strict audience masking through at least the month of May, we will continue that track record of safety for all. And of course, we urge everyone to get vaccinated," said Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin. 

First published on April 15, 2022 / 2:19 PM

