Broadway legend Andre De Shields honored for his advocacy for those living with HIV, AIDS

NEW YORK -- Broadway legend Andre De Shields is set to receive a special honor.

He won a Tony Award for his role as Hermes in "Hadestown," originated the title role of "The Wiz" on Broadway, and just wrapped up a run as Ben Loman in "Death of a Salesman."

Now, he will be honored by GMHC, founded as Gay Men's Health Crisis in 1982. He will be receiving the Howard Ashman Award at the nonprofit's 10th annual cabaret for his advocacy and activism for people living with and affected by HIV and AIDS.

De Shields has been an HIV survivor for many years.

He sat down with CBS2's Cindy Hsu to speak about what the award means to him and share a sneak peek of what to expect at the cabaret.

