Broadway League says masks will be optional at all theaters in July

Masks at Broadway shows will be optional in July

NEW YORK -- Starting next month, Broadway fans will not have to wear a face mask at any of the district's 41 theaters.

The Broadway League announced Tuesday that masks will be optional for the month of July.

After that, mask protocols will be evaluated on a month-to-month basis.

Still, audience members are being encouraged to wear masks in theaters.