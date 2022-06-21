Watch CBS News
Broadway League says masks will be optional at all theaters in July

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Starting next month, Broadway fans will not have to wear a face mask at any of the district's 41 theaters.

The Broadway League announced Tuesday that masks will be optional for the month of July.

After that, mask protocols will be evaluated on a month-to-month basis.

Still, audience members are being encouraged to wear masks in theaters.

