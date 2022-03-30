Watch CBS News

Big names return to Broadway as 4 shows begin previews

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

4 Broadway shows begin previews Tuesday night 01:06

NEW YORK -- Tuesday was a big night on Broadway with four shows starting preview performances, and the list includes some big names.

Mary Louise Parker and David Morse star in a revival of the Pulitzer Prize-winning "How I Learned to Drive," and Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga begin previews in "Macbeth."

Billy Crystal is returning to Broadway in the new musical comedy "Mr. Saturday Night," based on his 1992 film.

"Please come back. Tell your friends. Tell your parents. Everybody over 60 is gonna love this show," Crystal told the audience at Monday night's final dress rehearsal.

Also beginning previews Tuesday was "The Little Prince," based on the popular children's book.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 29, 2022 / 8:29 PM

