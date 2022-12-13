Watch CBS News
Boyfriend arrested in deadly stabbing of 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence in Harlem

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- The boyfriend of 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence is now under arrest in her stabbing death.

Zyaire Crumbley, 18, was charged with murder late Monday night.

Domestic violence activists say they are heartbroken by the case and working to support the victim's family. 

Stephanie McGraw, the CEO of a nonprofit called WARM, told CBS2's Tim McNicholas she went to the police station, introduced herself to the Lawrence's mother, and helped comfort her through that devastating night.

"We help her through her grieving process and we are just there to support her," McGraw said.

Police said Crumbley stabbed Lawrence in then neck Sunday at an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.

"This was a minor. She was a child. Her life was just beginning," McGraw said.

WARM is planning a vigil Tuesday night outside the building where she was stabbed.  

