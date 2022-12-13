Watch CBS News
Domestic violence activists searching for solutions following stabbing death of 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence in Harlem

By Tim McNicholas

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Domestic violence activists are heartbroken by the story of a 16-year-old girl allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend.

As police search for the killer, activists search for solutions.

"I was devastated," Stephanie McGraw said.

McGraw added to a growing memorial for Saniyah Lawrence that consisted of purple flowers, a favorite color of the 16-year-old's, and a color that represents domestic violence awareness.

"I was angry. I was upset because I'm seeing another death, senseless death, because this could have been avoided," McGraw said.

READ MORE18-year old Zyaire Crumbley suspected of fatally stabbing 16-year-old girlfriend Saniyah Lawrence in Harlem, NYPD says

A domestic violence survivor herself, McGraw is the CEO of a nonprofit called WARM, which is dedicated to helping people affected by domestic violence.

She said when she heard a 16-year-old was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend in Harlem, she went to the police station, introduced herself to the victim's mother, and helped comfort her through a devastating night.

"We help her through her grieving process and we are just there to support her," McGraw said.

Police say Lawrence's 18-year-old boyfriend, Zyaire Crumbley, stabbed her in then neck inside an apartment Sunday evening on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.

Now, as police search for Crumbley, WARM is planning a Tuesday evening vigil for Lawrence outside the building where police say she was stabbed.

The nonprofit is also urging domestic violence victims to seek help.

"This was a minor. She was a child. Her life was just beginning," McGraw said.

A 2019 survey from the Centers for Disease Control found that about 1 in 12 American high school students experience some form of physical dating violence. And girls experienced dating violence at a higher rate than boys. Victims often struggle with depression and anxiety.

"Silence hides violence. If you are in an abusive relationship, don't be silent. You could save a life," McGraw said.

Because she doesn't want to add to another memorial, or console another heartbroken mom.

