18-year old Zyaire Crumbley suspected of fatally stabbing 16-year-old girlfriend Saniyah Lawrence in Harlem, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for an 18-year-old man suspected in the deadly stabbing of a teenage girl in Harlem.

Police said they found 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence stabbed in the neck inside an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Lawrence was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

Investigators identified the suspect as Zyaire Crumbley, Lawrence's boyfriend.

