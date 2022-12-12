Watch CBS News
18-year old Zyaire Crumbley suspected of fatally stabbing 16-year-old girlfriend Saniyah Lawrence in Harlem, NYPD says

Police: Boyfriend wanted in teen's deadly stabbing
Police: Boyfriend wanted in teen's deadly stabbing 00:24

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for an 18-year-old man suspected in the deadly stabbing of a teenage girl in Harlem

Police said they found 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence stabbed in the neck inside an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. 

Lawrence was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive. 

Investigators identified the suspect as Zyaire Crumbley, Lawrence's boyfriend. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 

