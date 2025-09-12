Body of 30-year-old man pulled from Newtown Creek in Brooklyn, police say

Another body has been pulled from Newtown Creek, a branch of the East River that runs in between Queens and Brooklyn.

This is at least the fourth body found in the industrial area over the past few summers. The previous three victims had visited nearby nightclubs before their deaths.

Police have not released many details about the latest case, but say the body of a 30-year-old man was found shortly after 12:15 p.m. Thursday in the area between North Henry Street and Kingsland Avenue in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

The man's name has not been released, and his cause of death is under investigation.

3 other bodies found in Brooklyn creek

Damani Alexander's body washed up in Newtown Creek in July 2024. CBS News New York

The body of 30-year-old Damani Alexander washed up last July near East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Police said they did not suspect any criminality, but Alexander's mother told CBS News New York she was suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Alexander was last seen at the Knockdown Center, a nightclub in Maspeth, Queens. His friend shared text messages from the night before his body was found, where he wrote, "think dudes trynna kill me," and "Dudes waiting for me outside."

John Castic's body turned up in Newtown Creek in August 2023. CBS News New York

The summer before, the bodies of 27-year-olds John Castic and Karl Clemente turned up in the creek roughly a month apart. Both men were last seen at the Brooklyn Mirage, another nightclub in the area.

The medical examiner's office ruled their deaths were caused by drowning. One was deemed accidental, the other undetermined.

At this point, investigators are not linking the latest death to any of the others, and they have not said whether it's considered suspicious.

