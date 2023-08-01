NYPD: Another 27-year-old man found dead in Newtown Creek

NEW YORK -- Police say a 27-year-old man last seen leaving a concert at the Brooklyn Mirage on Saturday has been found dead.

John Castic's body was found Tuesday morning nearby in the Newtown Creek.

Castic's friends were absolutely devastated as they spoke to CBS New York. They said he was a fun, social guy who was also rising up the ranks as an analyst at Goldman Sachs.

They want to know how this happened and why. Sources say there is nothing at this time to indicate homicide as the cause of death.

The NYPD said its Harbor units responded to a 911 call at around 11 a.m. about a body in the creek. They later confirmed it was Castic, who lived in Lower Manhattan.

He's the same man whose face was plastered all over missing person fliers outside the Brooklyn Mirage in Williamsburg.

One of his best friends said he was last seen leaving there on Saturday at around 3 a.m.

"I knew he was going to be out late, so I figured his text went green, okay he has an iPhone, he came home and forgot to charge his phone. He was drunk or whatever or tired," Eamon Stenson said.

"He's just a jolly, successful, good-looking guy, like a good friend, but the type you run around in the city. He only moved here from Chicago a few years ago," a friend named Kieron added.

Friends said he loved going out. Some women knew him from kickball and had spent time with him during a recent weekend.

"He loves going to concerts. We had just been with him. He was in great spirits. We went to brunch," Marisa Haber said.

"He's also the type of person that if you ever needed (anything), you didn't ever have to ask. He was the first person to show up for you in any way," Kate Wissman added.

Police sources say there is no reason to believe Castic was suicidal, and there was no credit card activity after he left the club, so it's not believed he had been robbed of his wallet.

CBS New York spoke with his father by phone, before police announced they recovered the body.

"He's a very bright and charismatic young man. This is definitely out of character for him," Jeffrey Castic said.

The recovery of John Castic's body came more than a month after another 27-year-old, Karl Clemente, was found floating in the Newtown Creek. He had also been last seen leaving the Brooklyn Mirage, but reports say he was turned away because "he allegedly drank alcohol."

The cause of death is pending and police are looking into whether there's a link between the two deaths.

"When you see a loved one or a friend or you had a disagreement with somebody just say, 'I love you,' get over it because life's too short," Stenson said.

Police do not yet know the cause of John Castic's death.

CBS New York received the following statement from Avant Gardner, the company that runs the venue:

"Avant Gardner is in communication with the authorities and is assisting with the investigation. We take the safety of our patrons extremely seriously. Our thoughts are with the family and friends during this difficult time."