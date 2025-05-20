Watch CBS News
Billie Eilish announces 2025 tour dates on Long Island. Here's what to know about pre-sale today.

By
Renee Anderson
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.
Read Full Bio
Renee Anderson

/ CBS New York

The Billie Eilish tour is coming to Long Island later this year, the singer announced Monday. 

The "Hit Me Hard and Soft" tour will stop at UBS Arena in Nassau County for two nights on Saturday, Oct. 25 and Sunday, Oct. 26. 

Billie Eilish tour 2025

The world tour will head to Cologne, Germany later this month before hitting several other European cities. 

After two nights in Tokyo, it arrives in the U.S. on Thursday, Oct. 9 for three shows in Miami. 

The Long Island shows are sandwiched between stops in Philadelphia and New Orleans. 

The tour then wraps up on Sunday, Nov. 23 in San Francisco. 

  • May 29 & 30 in Cologne, Germany
  • June 1, 3 & 4 in Krakow, Poland
  • June 6 in Vienna, Austria
  • June 8 in Bologna, Italy
  • June 10 & 11 in Paris, France
  • June 14 & 15 in Barcelona, Spain
  • July 7 & 8 in Glasgow, UK
  • July 10 - 17 in London, UK
  • July 19 - 23 in Manchester, UK
  • July 26 & 27 in Dublin, Ireland
  • August 16 & 17 in Tokyo, Japan
  • Oct. 9, 11 & 12 in Miami, Florida
  • Oct. 14 in Orlando, Florida
  • Oct. 16 & 17 in Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Oct. 19 & 20 in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Oct. 23 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Oct. 25 & 26 in Long Island, New York
  • Nov. 7 & 8 in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Nov 10 & 11 in Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • Nov. 13 & 14 in Austin, Texas
  • Nov. 18 & 19 in Phoenix, Arizona
  • Nov. 22 & 23 in San Francisco, California 

Billie Eilish tour pre-sale tickets

Pre-sale for the Long Island performances starts at noon Tuesday. General admission tickets go on sale at noon on Thursday. 

UBS Arena is located at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, just over the border from Queens into Nassau County. 

The arena opened in November 2021 as the new home of the New York Islanders. Fans are encouraged to take the LIRR for direct service from Grand Central Madison or Penn Station. 

Other shows coming up this summer include Brand New on July 2, Chris Stapleton on July 23 and then Ana Gabriel on Oct. 18.

