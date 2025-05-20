Billie Eilish announces 2025 tour dates on Long Island. Here's what to know about pre-sale today.

Hear from celebrities on the red carpet at the 2024 MTV VMAs

The Billie Eilish tour is coming to Long Island later this year, the singer announced Monday.

The "Hit Me Hard and Soft" tour will stop at UBS Arena in Nassau County for two nights on Saturday, Oct. 25 and Sunday, Oct. 26.

Billie Eilish tour 2025

The world tour will head to Cologne, Germany later this month before hitting several other European cities.

After two nights in Tokyo, it arrives in the U.S. on Thursday, Oct. 9 for three shows in Miami.

The Long Island shows are sandwiched between stops in Philadelphia and New Orleans.

The tour then wraps up on Sunday, Nov. 23 in San Francisco.

May 29 & 30 in Cologne, Germany

June 1, 3 & 4 in Krakow, Poland

June 6 in Vienna, Austria

June 8 in Bologna, Italy

June 10 & 11 in Paris, France

June 14 & 15 in Barcelona, Spain

July 7 & 8 in Glasgow, UK

July 10 - 17 in London, UK

July 19 - 23 in Manchester, UK

July 26 & 27 in Dublin, Ireland

August 16 & 17 in Tokyo, Japan

Oct. 9, 11 & 12 in Miami, Florida

Oct. 14 in Orlando, Florida

Oct. 16 & 17 in Raleigh, North Carolina

Oct. 19 & 20 in Charlotte, North Carolina

Oct. 23 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Oct. 25 & 26 in Long Island, New York

Nov. 7 & 8 in New Orleans, Louisiana

Nov 10 & 11 in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Nov. 13 & 14 in Austin, Texas

Nov. 18 & 19 in Phoenix, Arizona

Nov. 22 & 23 in San Francisco, California

Billie Eilish tour pre-sale tickets

Pre-sale for the Long Island performances starts at noon Tuesday. General admission tickets go on sale at noon on Thursday.

UBS Arena is located at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, just over the border from Queens into Nassau County.

The arena opened in November 2021 as the new home of the New York Islanders. Fans are encouraged to take the LIRR for direct service from Grand Central Madison or Penn Station.

Other shows coming up this summer include Brand New on July 2, Chris Stapleton on July 23 and then Ana Gabriel on Oct. 18.