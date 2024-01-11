Big Russ Barber Training Program reaches first major milestone

NEW YORK - CBS New York's Harlem community partner, the Big Russ Barber Training Program, is celebrating one year of changing lives, one haircut at a time.

For the past year, the work readiness program has been getting at-risk youth off the streets of Harlem and arming them with tools of a new trade. Three days a week, the shop at 219 W. 135th St. is buzzing and busy, as aspiring barbers earn licenses, stipends and even meals as incentives, opening opportunities to achieve success.

"There's people texting me, there's people calling me," said program graduate Joalbert Flores, who now works as a full-time barber. "They want to come to you, and they want to come get a haircut by you, and that only happens by sticking around and really believing that."

So far, master barber Russell "Big Russ" Smith has sharpened the skills of 75 students while working through a steadily growing wait list.

"A lot of these young men and women need to be hugged, that's all," Smith said. "Just try to talk to them and say, look, there's a dream we can fulfill for you."

The program was made possible through a partnership with Jackie Rowe-Adams, who founded Harlem Mothers and Fathers Stop Another Violent End to "SAVE" young people from suffering the same fate as her own sons, and the gunmen who killed them.

"We do the social and emotional piece to prepare them for anything," said Rowe-Adams.

Arian Revells graduates in February and cannot wait to start her career.

"I think it's giving kids an opportunity of something to do," Revells said, "because I feel like there's not much being offered here."

As the nearby police precinct's community council president, Smith is able to break down barriers and build relationships.

"It got so great with some of the officers, they came and got their haircuts, so that's when you know the gap is starting to bridge," Smith said.

Davontae Day was one of the first students referred to the program as an alternative to incarceration.

"I was doing the wrong things in the streets, and it just gave me a different outlook on life," said Day. "It made my perception of things different, and I just started appreciating and valuing people's time."

The future shows no signs of slowing for the program and its participants. On Thursdays, the team opens the door for free haircuts for the community. You can help them train and save some change. Clients sign waivers before their service.

