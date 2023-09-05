#BetterTogether: CBS New York teams up with Big Russ Barber Shop to send kids back to school with fresh haircuts in Harlem
NEW YORK -- As New York City students head back to school this week, CBS New York is making their year #BetterTogether with our community partner Big Russ Barber Shop in Harlem.
We'll be giving dozens of students a fresh start this fall with a fresh haircut.
"It's a New York thing. Whenever kids get ready to go back to school, they want to look fresh, dapper, happy and clean for everyone," said owner Russell Smith.
Join us at noon Tuesday and then again from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.
