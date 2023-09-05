Watch CBS News
Local News

#BetterTogether: CBS New York teams up with Big Russ Barber Shop to send kids back to school with fresh haircuts in Harlem

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

#BetterTogether: Fresh cut for new school year
#BetterTogether: Fresh cut for new school year 00:40

NEW YORK -- As New York City students head back to school this week, CBS New York is making their year #BetterTogether with our community partner Big Russ Barber Shop in Harlem. 

We'll be giving dozens of students a fresh start this fall with a fresh haircut. 

"It's a New York thing. Whenever kids get ready to go back to school, they want to look fresh, dapper, happy and clean for everyone," said owner Russell Smith. 

Getting ready for back-to-school with a fresh haircut 03:57

Join us at noon Tuesday and then again from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. 

CLICK HERE for complete back to school coverage. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 5, 2023 / 8:27 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.